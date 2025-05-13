WWE is not letting Jey Uso speak much on TV for a big reason, decision backfiring, says expert (Exclusive)

Another Monday Night RAW is in the books in WWE, and the World Heavyweight Championship story moved along. Despite another face-off, Gunther and Jey Uso's segment didn't impress Vince Russo much, who noted the issues, particularly about Uso being protected.

Jey Uso is currently scheduled to defend his title against Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event. The winner of the match will face Gunther in June.

The Ring General cut a promo on RAW and declared he was coming after the championship. The angle wasn't a back-and-forth exchange as Jey Uso got in a few typically impassioned words and a Yeet at the end.

Vince Russo said on this week's Legion of RAW that WWE was not letting Jey Uso speak and could be protecting him on the microphone. The former WWE writer, however, stated that the decision might be hurting the champion:

"And bro, they are trying to protect Jey by not letting him say much, and I think they are hurting him more because it's obvious they are not letting him say anything... Gunther cut his promo, and Jey said nothing after that. This entire segment was meaningless. It furthered nothing. Gunther could have told us that in 60 seconds in the back." [21:56 onwards]

According to Vince Russo, Gunther's promo also failed to impress. The wrestling veteran opined that Gunther's words were generic and could have come from any other superstar aspiring to become world champion.

Russo also highlighted the Austrian star's brief record of losses and concluded that his promo was useless in the grander scheme.

"And not only that, bro, Gunther is coming out and cutting a promo... okay man. Doesn't every wrestler on the roster have the same right to say that? We saw Gunther lose to Sami Zayn, we saw Gunther lose to Jey Uso. This was a nothing promo." [21:30 - 21:55]

Gunther is clearly not over Jey Uso and the world title. He will be waiting patiently to avenge his WrestleMania loss when he battles the champion on the RAW episode after WWE Money in the Bank on June 9, 2025.

