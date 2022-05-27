Ahmed Johnson picks the area where WCW was ahead of WWE

Former WWE Superstar Ahmed Johnson has opined that WCW had a locker room filled with more mature characters than Vince McMahon's brand.

Johnson debuted in WWE back in 1995. The following year, he went on to capture the Intercontinental Championship by beating Goldust. After his departure from the promotion, he joined WCW in 1999. Johnson, who lasted about a year there, did not wrestle for two years after being released from WCW.

Johnson, who was more successful in WWE as compared to WCW, revealed on the Iron-On Wrestling Podcast that superstars on Vince's brand had a habit of complaining:

“The difference, it was the guys. Like in WWF, they cry a lot about, ‘Oh, you hit me too hard,’ or this, that, and the other. I was not even in shape when I went to WCW and I was hitting them guys and nobody ever complained, ever cried about it or anything."

He went on to detail how WCW had a tougher set of wrestlers:

“And I know a couple [of them maybe thought that I was] shooting on them. I didn’t mean to do it on purpose but it came out that way and they never did cry, did complain, or anything. So, guys seem to be a lot tougher from WCW.” (H/T: WrestlingInc.)

Ahmed Johnson believes Shawn Michaels did not want him to be world champion

The former WWE star has claimed that wrestlers like Shawn Michaels kept him away from the world title in the promotion.

Speaking on the Iron-On Wrestling Podcast, he explained that Shawn used to call the shots at the time as he was the champion:

"In the beginning, I thought that he was behind me and going to give me this great push, but as I went on, I found out it wasn’t Vince that didn’t want to give me the world title, it was other wrestlers like Shawn Michaels." Johnson added: "I was still learning, but I think I was ready for the world title. Because Shawn had the belt and everything, he got to pick who he was going against, he was running the show back then and was picking who was going against him." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Ahmed Johnson's last match of his career was at Maximum Pro Wrestling in 2003. He teamed up with Monty Brown to face Sabu and Gangrel. He retired from in-ring competition shortly after.

