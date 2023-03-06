Ahmed Johnson explains why he had heat with AEW star

Jeff Jarrett has attacked dozens of rivals with a guitar throughout his career, including former WWE Superstar Ahmed Johnson. More than 25 years after their last in-ring interaction, Johnson has explained why a guitar spot with Jarrett caused animosity between them.

The incident took place at the 1996 Royal Rumble. Jarrett jumped off the top rope and smashed a guitar over Johnson's head, causing a disqualification.

In an interview with Pounding the Meat, Johnson said he took exception to the current AEW star hitting him so hard with the instrument:

"Well, the time he hit me with that guitar, I don't know if you remember that guitar shot I took, I mean he laid it in there, man. Now, I don't know if he used the right wood or what, but when he rung it in there, it rung my bell, and I was kinda upset about that for a while, so me and Jeff Jarrett didn't get along all that good." [0:12 – 0:37]

Johnson worked for WWE between 1995 and 1998. The 59-year-old is best known for winning the Intercontinental Championship. He also had a brief stint as a member of The Nation of Domination.

Jeff Jarrett previously discussed working with Ahmed Johnson

In 2021, long-time WWE creative team member Bruce Prichard revealed that Ahmed Johnson was once viewed internally as a possible world champion. Despite showing early promise, The Pearl River Powerhouse never fulfilled his potential as a future top star.

Jeff Jarrett spoke on his My World podcast in 2022 about Johnson's past criticisms of him:

"I kind of got the feeling that he felt that way about everybody (…) I didn't see him having good relationships with anybody, and I'm not knocking him per se. My perception of it all was I never thought he singled me out, like, 'Hey, I don't like Double J.' Never. That's my delusions, maybe, but I never thought that."

Johnson recently addressed rumors about a real-life fight he once had with WWE legend The Rock.

