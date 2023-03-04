"There was a lot of jealousy" - Ex-WWE star on real-life heat with The Rock and their backstage confrontation

Former WWE Superstar Ahmed Johnson recently opened up about having a backstage fight with The Rock.

Ahmed Johnson debuted in the Stamford-based promotion in 1995. He spent nearly three years as an active competitor, during which he feuded with The Nation of Domination after the group turned on him and replaced him with The Rock. Former Nation of Domination member D'Lo Brown later claimed that he got into a backstage fight with Johnson. The Rock also had an altercation with the former Intercontinental Champion.

During a shoot interview with the Pouding The Meat Podcast, Johnson recently addressed his heat with The Rock. He pointed out that "there was a lot of jealousy" between The Nation of Domination members, including The Brahma Bull, and himself. He also recalled getting into a heated argument with The Rock backstage before a match.

"One time in the locker room, me and Rock got into an argument. This is where D'Lo (Brown) claimed he got me into a Full Nelson. And I guess, for some reason, the Full Nelson must've been a fight because he said it was a fight. But I don't know where all that came from. Where he got the Full Nelson from, where he got the bathroom fight from, but that never happened," he said. [38:13 - 38:42]

The former Intercontinental Champion then disclosed what he and The Rock argued about.

"[What was the fight over between you and The Rock?] Well, we were arguing over basically our finish and, you know, who was gonna do what in the ring. Back then, he wasn't The Rock, you know, he was Rocky Maivia becoming The Rock. But it was basically, you know, him not wanting to take my finish, me not wanting to take his finish. It was kinda back and forth argument from there," Johnson added. [38:47 - 39:14]

Check out the entire interview down below:

WWE veteran Bruce Prichard recalls the incident

While Ahmed Johnson detailed his backstage altercation with The Rock, WWE veteran Bruce Prichard also gave his account of the famous story. The 59-year-old recalled being in the locker room when the incident happened.

Speaking on Something to Wrestle, Prichard claimed that things almost turned physical between the two former WWE Superstars.

"It was in the dressing room. Ahmed was complaining about something, and Rock just kind of, basically, 'If you want to go, let's go.' Ahmed backed down and nobody was stopping anybody in that one. I was there in the dressing room for that. Again, it's a lot of that much ado about nothing, but, yeah, so when you hear the D'Lo thing you say, 'Yeah, I can see that.' D'Lo is a tough son of a b*tch… The Rock is up there in the top five guys you would never want to mess with,'' he said.

