Ahmed Johnson reveals his new profession 25 years after leaving WWE (Exclusive)

Ahmed Johnson recently disclosed what he is up to more than two decades after his WWE career ended.

Johnson left WWE in 1998 after three years with the company. The 60-year-old is best remembered for becoming the first African-American Intercontinental Champion. He also had a short WCW stint in 1999 and 2000 before competing in his final match on the independent scene in 2003.

Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter spoke to Johnson at the Icons of Wrestling Convention. The Pearl River Powerhouse revealed he now works as an inventory clerk for an oil company in Texas. He said people often recognize him at work from his wrestling career:

"You know [people say], 'Where you been, man? Why you working here, man?'" Johnson said. "But [the oil company] pay real good. The oil company industry period pays good money, and so I got blessed, man. I struck oil." [2:40 – 2:54]

In the video above, Johnson named one wrestler he liked working with and one he wishes he faced.

Ahmed Johnson is grateful for Bill Apter's help

In the early-to-mid 1990s, Bill Apter often wrote about Ahmed Johnson in pro wrestling magazines when he was a relatively unknown rookie.

At the start of the interview, Johnson thanked Apter for helping him get noticed by major companies:

"First of all, I wanna say I would never have been there without you. Even when I was in the little leagues, you used to write about me. That got me boosted up and got me in the big leagues. I enjoyed it [working for WWE] while I was there." [0:48 – 1:01]

Johnson also gave an insight into the real reason why he abruptly walked out of WWE in 1998.

