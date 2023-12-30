AJ Francis on internet hate: "Grayson Waller's entire character is trying to create chaos online. I never did nothing like that" (Exclusive)

The pro wrestling world has evolved massively as talents use social media to push their characters. AJ Francis, aka Top Dolla, recently opened up about the flak he gets online and whether that played a role in his WWE release.

AJ Francis is no stranger to heat from the internet fanbase, as he was targeted on several occasions during his WWE run, which ended in September 2023 with a shocking release.

It seemed like talking smack about certain talents, including Top Dolla, became the cool thing to do in the internet wrestling community.

During a Sportskeeda Wrestling exclusive interview, the former WWE star was asked if how fans perceived him on Twitter and other handles impacted his standing in WWE.

Top Dolla began by citing Grayson Waller's WWE persona and how the Australian star uses social media to deliberately "create chaos."

AJ Francis, on the contrary, claimed he never indulged in that and didn't feel he deserved to be punished for what people think about him. Francis also mentioned how the "game" had changed, with heels using different ways to draw heat:

"I mean, you can say that, but look at Grayson Waller's entire character is trying to create chaos online. I never did nothing like that. So, if that's the case, am I being blamed for how people treat me? Not even for the things that I'm doing. So, what would be the reason for that? What do you think? Isn't that the game, though? Isn't the whole point of the heel supposed to be the guy makes them hate him so much that they want this guy? It's the whole game." [From 05:48 to 06:38]

I don't have to play Mr. Nice Guy anymore: Former WWE star AJ Francis

Top Dolla's non-compete clause recently ended, and he's already appeared in another company, securing a match against a former AEW star.

AJ Francis is once again free to explore the world of wrestling that exists outside of WWE, and he also plans to fight fire with fire when it comes to the negativity that he constantly deals with.

Dolla shot down the fake narratives doing the rounds about him, which, at one point, also stated he had backstage heat in WWE. The 33-year-old was confident that the truth would eventually shine bright, as he added:

"The good thing is, now that I'm not in WWE, I don't have to play Mr. Nice Guy anymore. I can be open and say exactly what I feel and what I think. All of that narrative is, all of it, perpetrated by the same people that always perpetrate sh**. And it's a matter of time before the truth comes out, and the truth will come to light." [08:49 - 9:15]

AJ Francis recalled the day he was released from WWE and how frustrated he felt after putting in the hours to improve as a superstar. Dolla, though, sounds doubly motivated to prove that he belongs in pro wrestling and is getting a lot of offers without the support of the "machine."

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.