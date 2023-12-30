AJ Francis puts B-Fab over and urges WWE to give her a chance: "They have no problem finding an opportunity for Maxxine" (Exclusive)

Top Dolla, aka AJ Francis, has come out in support of B-Fab and wants his former WWE stablemate to get more opportunities on TV.

Briana Brandy came to prominence in the WWE as part of the Hit Row faction, a group that also had Top Dolla until his release in September earlier this year. While AJ Francis has been making waves since leaving WWE, he wants his former teammates still in the company to be given the spotlight, as he advocated for the push of B-Fab.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Francis was asked about B-Fab's current status, and he stressed that she needed more chances to show her skills.

Top Dolla sang B-Fab's praises and felt she was one of the most talented people he knew who deserved a fair shot at making it big in WWE.

"B-Fab can do anything if they put her on TV. She can wrestle. She can talk. She can be a manager. She can be in a tag team. She can be a solo wrestler. She can do anything. She is one of the most talented people on this earth. She just has to be given a chance. Like, she has to be given a chance. That's all! They haven't even given her a chance," said the former WWE star. [9:30 - 9:58]

The possibility of a "bloated" WWE roster was mentioned regarding B-Fab not getting more screen time, but Top Dolla denied that as the reason.

The former Hit Row member found it odd that WWE could not even provide Brandy a match longer than five minutes over the past few years.

AJ Francis said that while he respected Maxxine Dupri, he would have loved to see B-Fab also get featured similarly as the Alpha Academy member.

He explained:

"The roster is not bloated; they just use the same people over and over again. Don't you think they could have found a way to get B-Fab a five-minute match one time in the last two years on SmackDown? Come on, man! I have all the respect in the world for Maxxine, you know what I'm saying. They have no problem finding an opportunity for Maxxine." [10:13 - 10:44]

B-Fab has been training longer; she has been on the WWE main roster longer: AJ Francis

The 33-year-old superstar continued to passionately back B-Fab and highlighted that she had more experience in the business than a few of her co-workers.

AJ Francis brought up her house show matches with Natalya and how she warranted more in-ring action based on her performances. Francis considered B-Fab to be a versatile performer who could take on most roles in professional wrestling and ace them.

B-Fab was recently even spotted with Bobby Lashley, and The Street Profits and Top Dolla agreed that she could thrive as a manager for the SmackDown faction. That, though, is just one of the many things B-Fab could do in WWE if she was appropriately used on TV, according to AJ:

"B-Fab has been training longer; she has been on the main roster longer. She had her first match on TV on NXT two years ago. She has done house shows and singles matches with Natty, where they tore the roof off of the joint. Like, it's (all about) opportunity, man; they just haven't had a plan for her. She can be a mouthpiece for Lashley and the Profits, she could be a wrestler, she could do it all, man. B-Fab is a star." [10:46 - 11:38]

B-Fab, who was released in 2021 and later re-signed the following year, is still a part of the WWE roster. Keeping in mind her interactions with Lashley's crew, it feels as though the promotion still has some plans for the 33-year-old, but it would be interesting to see whether she is on TV more often in 2024.

