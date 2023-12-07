WWE is trying to find a place for 33-year-old superstar; might join major faction

WWE currently has a stacked locker room with some of the biggest stars in the industry.

On SmackDown, Bobby Lashley recently addressed whether B-Fab will join his new faction.

B-Fab joined the Stamford-based company in 2019. After spending nearly two years on NXT and SmackDown, she was released from her contract in 2021. Nevertheless, the 33-year-old returned to WWE alongside Hit Row last year. The stable was recently dismantled after Top Dolla was let go again in September. B-Fab has since been seen with Lashley on the blue show, raising speculations about possibly joining his group, which includes The Street Profits.

In an interview with WrestlingNews.co, Lashley discussed B-Fab's future. He claimed she was well-liked by the office. Hence, they are trying to find a place for her. The All Mighty pointed out that he would welcome B-Fab in his group:

"As far as B-Fab, I don't know. She's another person [that] has a lot of potential. I think the office really likes her because she's been putting in a lot of work. She's been working with Natalya. She's been working with TJ. She's putting in some serious work. And I think that's what's cool about the new kind of regime...They're giving some of these younger talent opportunities, the ones that actually are busting their butt, and you can see it on TV because you see different faces popping up all the time," he said.

The All Mighty added:

And I think B-Fab is one of those. We're trying to find a place for her somewhere. If she has an opportunity to come with us, you know, kudos, I like her so far. I think she is an incredible talent. I think she has a lot of possibilities and a lot of potential. So we'll see."

Bobby Lashley commented on CM Punk's return to WWE

During the same interview with WrestlingNews.co, Bobby Lashley commented on CM Punk's return to WWE. He claimed that many superstars had mixed reactions about the 45-year-old's comeback.

Meanwhile, The All Mighty urged the company not to push Punk until he proves his loyalty:

"For integrity purposes, I understand he has a big name, he's coming back. And he's gonna do some big numbers, but I hope they make him kind of work for some of the stuff. I hope he's not one of the people that 'oh okay, he comes back, gonna win the Rumble, we're gonna do this, we're gonna do that.' I hope they give him an opportunity to kind of prove his loyalty to the business and some of the people in there just to let everybody know, some of the naysayers, some of the people that aren't too happy about him being there. I hope he has his opportunity to work his way back up to the top and not just [be] given everything, because maybe he negotiated a good contract that allowed him to do that," he said.

