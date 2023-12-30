Macey Estrella (FKA Lacey Evans) turned heads in the wrestling world by admitting WWE was never her passion. AJ Francis (FKA Top Dolla) commented on his former co-worker's statements and defended Evans by stating that she was a wonderful person to work with.

The former Sassy Southern Belle left the company in August and has since given multiple interviews in which she has not minced her words about her pro wrestling stint.

Lacey Evans even attracted heat from the online fanbase for her statements, and AJ Francis felt the flak she was receiving was unwarranted.

While speaking to Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, Top Dolla revealed that Lacey Evans was a great person to interact with backstage and disputed any speculation about her apparent attitude issues.

Francis also addressed Evans' lack of passion for the WWE, and while he could see why she said it, he put over her work ethic in a massive way, as you can view below:

"To Macey's credit, you know, she gets a lot of flak online, but in person, she was genuinely one of the nicest people I've had to deal with during my time there with WWE. And it's funny because, like, she said that WWE wasn't passion, and I know what she means by that, but as hard as she worked, it had to be." [From 02:11 to 02:39]

Check out the entire video below:

"Sometimes, that passion fades away:" Ex-WWE star AJ Francis, aka Top Dolla

The former Hit Row member himself ended his second stint with World Wrestling Entertainment in September, and looking back, he also had his ups and downs in the promotion.

Top Dolla recalled seeing how hard Lacey Evans worked and explained that she had the drive to perform on TV and would also devote a lot of time to her family.

Francis stated that a wrestling talent losing enthusiasm towards the sport could happen for various reasons and likened it to being in a relationship, adding that the feelings sometimes wither away:

"You know what I'm saying? She was working her a** off. I've seen it," Top Dolla continued. "She would spend all the time with her family, so she had a passion for it, but sometimes that passion fades away. It's just like love in a relationship. Sometimes, it just fades away." [From 02:40 to 02:54]

Macey Estrella spent seven years in the WWE and was involved in a few high-profile moments in NXT and the main roster. As things stand, the 33-year-old does not intend on returning to the ring, but as it has been proven time and again, never say never in pro wrestling.

