AJ Lee announced for rare wrestling-related appearance

April Mendez (also known as AJ Lee) is set to make a rare wrestling convention appearance at The Big Event in New York on Saturday, November 13.

The former WWE Superstar retired from in-ring competition in 2015 shortly after WrestleMania 31. Since then, she has been focusing on projects outside of the wrestling business, including writing books and screenwriting. Her 2017 book, Crazy Is My Superpower, was a New York Times Best Seller.

In a post on Facebook, The Big Event confirmed that AJ Lee will be among the star names signing autographs at the convention.

Eric Bischoff, The Inspiration (formerly known as The IIconics), JBL, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall are due to appear on the same day as AJ Lee. Ric Flair is also being advertised for the convention on The Big Event’s website.

Will AJ Lee ever return to the ring?

AJ Lee married former WWE Champion CM Punk on June 13, 2014. Punk recently returned to wrestling with AEW after a seven-year absence, prompting speculation that Lee could also make an in-ring comeback.

Speaking on WFAN Radio earlier this month, Punk said he would “love” AJ Lee to return to wrestling after a six-year break.

"I would love to see it," said Punk. "I get asked that question every single time I do an interview and I love it. I absolutely love it. I don’t [think she wants to do it], because she’s a teeny tiny person and she has a bad neck. I think the shelf life for females in wrestling, wrestling a full schedule, is a lot shorter, it’s a lot smaller then men. And I think she’s so focused on what she’s doing now, writing screenplays." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Also Read

CM Punk added that Lee might one day be receptive to the idea of wrestling again. That being said, he believes returning to the ring “can’t even enter her vocabulary right now” because she is too busy working on movie scripts.

Do you want to see Lee return to the ring at some point? Sound off below.

Justin Credible, who was in the 'Plane Ride from Hell', addresses the Ric Flair controversy here.

Edited by Colin Tessier