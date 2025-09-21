AJ Lee breaks silence on WWE in-ring return after 3827 days

AJ Lee has broken her silence following her in-ring return to WWE after over a decade. The former Divas Champion competed in a Mixed Tag Team match, teaming up with her husband, CM Punk, to take on Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.

The match at Wrestlepalooza saw Lee make Lynch tap out to the Black Widow submission to secure the win. AJ Lee's return to WWE had been highly anticipated by the fans, and it didn't disappoint.

After the show, Lee and CM Punk joined the Wrestlepalooza post-show panel and talked about the experience. The Geek Goddess mentioned how it felt to be back in the ring after so long.

"The match? It felt amazing, it was really surreal. It’s been a minute. Everything hurts way more than I remember, but that was a lot of fun,” she said.

You can watch the video below:

During the post-show, it was mentioned that this was Lee's first WWE match after 3827 days, having last wrestled in March 2015.

The match saw AJ Lee not only wrestle Lynch but also get invovled with Rollins. At one point, she hit The Visionary with a Stomp as he tried to pin CM Punk.

AJ Lee's last WWE match before Wrestlepalooza

AJ Lee's last WWE match at a major event came at WrestleMania 31, when she teamed up with Paige aka Saraya, to defeat The Bella Twins.

Then, the next night on RAW, she joined forces with Paige and Naomi as they overcame The Bella Twins and Natalya in a six-woman tag team match. This remained Lee's last WWE match until Wrestlepalooza on Saturday.

After the match on RAW, it was announced that the three-time Divas Champion had to retire from in-ring competition. She suffered from an injury to her cervical spine and left WWE shortly afterward.

