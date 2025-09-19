AJ Lee claims surprising WWE star is her favorite person

AJ Lee surprisingly claimed that a former WWE Champion is her favorite person ahead of tonight's SmackDown. Tonight's edition of the blue brand is the final show before WWE Wrestlepalooza this weekend.Big E recently praised Lee on the RAW Recap show ahead of her return to the ring tomorrow night at Wrestlepalooza. Lee took to social media today ahead of WWE SmackDown to reveal that the veteran was her favorite person. You can check out her message in the post below.&quot;He’s my favorite,&quot; she wrote.Lee is a former Divas Champion and has not competed in a match since 2015. She will be making her return to the ring for the first time in a decade tomorrow night at Wrestlepalooza. The 38-year-old will be teaming up with CM Punk to battle Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team match. Becky Lynch attacked Lee this past Monday night on WWE RAW and hit her with a Manhandle Slam.WWE Hall of Famer reacts to AJ Lee's return to the companyWrestling legend Teddy Long recently shared his honest thoughts on AJ Lee's surprising return to the promotion.Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long congratulated Lee on her return. He noted that he had worked with her in the past and praised her for coming back in phenomenal shape.&quot;It's very entertaining, I can tell you that right now. And let me say congratulations to AJ Lee. I worked with her when she first broke into business, when she first came in. So I had a chance to work with her a little bit there. So good for her. I am glad to see her back, she looks real good, you know she is in good shape and everything, so I think this is gonna really be good. I'll have to see this for myself,&quot; said Teddy Long. Christian @ATL_CHRISTIAN2LINK@reigns_era Mainly just excited for the AJ lee and Brock matchThe anticipation for Wrestlepalooza this weekend is off the charts. It will be fascinating to see if AJ Lee and CM Punk can get the better of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at the PLE tomorrow night in Indianapolis.