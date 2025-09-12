AJ Lee's return prompts reaction from WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

AJ Lee recently returned to action in WWE after around a decade of being away from the ring. The comeback was a welcome surprise for many and has led to Hall of Famer Teddy Long commenting on the topic as well.

AJ last wrestled in 2015, when she teamed up with Naomi and Paige (AKA Saraya) to take on the Bella Twins and Natalya. She then walked away from the Stamford-based promotion and was thought to be permanently retired. However, recent events between CM Punk and Seth Rollins, especially with the involvement of Becky Lynch, have seemingly forced her to take a more hands-on approach in helping her husband.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long stated:

"It's very entertaining, I can tell you that right now. And let me say congratulations to AJ Lee. I worked with her when she first broke into business, when she first came in. So I had a chance to work with her a little bit there. So good for her. I am glad to see her back, she looks real good, you know she is in good shape and everything, so I think this is gonna really be good. I'll have to see this for myself."

Another WWE Hall of Famer has also commented on AJ Lee's return

According to Bully Ray, AJ Lee being away from the ring for almost a decade could mean that she is not quite at her best in the ring right now.

Speaking on Busted Open, the WWE Hall of Famer noted the massive reaction AJ Lee got on her return and stated:

"I don't believe that the reception that AJ Lee got in Chicago will be a one-off response or an anomaly. I believe that she's gonna get these responses and these pops in every town that she goes to. I do think that Seth, Punk, and Becky will have to go out of their way to put that first match together in a way that features AJ Lee's strengths and makes sure she doesn't expose herself from the 10 year's she's been away."

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for AJ Lee down the line in WWE.

