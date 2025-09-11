Big AJ Lee prediction made by WWE veteran after her shock return

A WWE Hall of Famer has made an interesting prediction about AJ Lee following her blockbuster return after 10 years. Bully Ray believes Lee will keep getting the reaction that she got during her return on SmackDown.On SmackDown, Lee made a surprise return to WWE after 10 long years. The arena erupted in cheers when fans saw that Lee had finally come back home after a decade. Her return segment garnered millions of views across WWE's social media channels.On the latest edition of Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray talked about the LOUD reaction Lee got from the fans in attendance. He predicted that Lee will continue to receive the same reaction wherever she goes.&quot;I don't believe that the reception that AJ Lee got in Chicago will be a one-off response or an anomaly. I believe that she's gonna get these responses and these pops in every town that she goes to. I do think that Seth, Punk, and Becky will have to go out of their way to put that first match together in a way that features AJ Lee's strengths and makes sure she doesn't expose herself from the 10 year's she's been away. If AJ lee would've returned to the WWE but not in this specific storyline, is the reaction as loud as the welcome back has been?&quot; Bully asked. [H/T WrestlingInc]Finesse @ProWFinesseLINKAJ Lee is the greatest return in Women’s wrestling history. No doubt about it.AJ Lee's first match after WWE returnA major Mixed Tag Team match was confirmed on this week's episode of WWE RAW. At WWE Wrestlepalooza, Lee and CM Punk will take on Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a Mixed Tag Team match. This will be Lee's very first match in 10 years.Lee boasts a massive fan following and her fans are quite excited to see how she fares in the ring after a 10-year break. She still looks in incredible shape and seems more than ready to step back into the squared circle.