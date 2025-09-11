  • home icon
  Big AJ Lee prediction made by WWE veteran after her shock return

Big AJ Lee prediction made by WWE veteran after her shock return

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Sep 11, 2025 03:54 GMT
AJ Lee (via WWE
AJ Lee (via WWE's YoTube channel)

A WWE Hall of Famer has made an interesting prediction about AJ Lee following her blockbuster return after 10 years. Bully Ray believes Lee will keep getting the reaction that she got during her return on SmackDown.

On SmackDown, Lee made a surprise return to WWE after 10 long years. The arena erupted in cheers when fans saw that Lee had finally come back home after a decade. Her return segment garnered millions of views across WWE's social media channels.

On the latest edition of Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray talked about the LOUD reaction Lee got from the fans in attendance. He predicted that Lee will continue to receive the same reaction wherever she goes.

"I don't believe that the reception that AJ Lee got in Chicago will be a one-off response or an anomaly. I believe that she's gonna get these responses and these pops in every town that she goes to. I do think that Seth, Punk, and Becky will have to go out of their way to put that first match together in a way that features AJ Lee's strengths and makes sure she doesn't expose herself from the 10 year's she's been away. If AJ lee would've returned to the WWE but not in this specific storyline, is the reaction as loud as the welcome back has been?" Bully asked. [H/T WrestlingInc]
AJ Lee's first match after WWE return

A major Mixed Tag Team match was confirmed on this week's episode of WWE RAW. At WWE Wrestlepalooza, Lee and CM Punk will take on Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a Mixed Tag Team match. This will be Lee's very first match in 10 years.

Lee boasts a massive fan following and her fans are quite excited to see how she fares in the ring after a 10-year break. She still looks in incredible shape and seems more than ready to step back into the squared circle.

Abhilash Mendhe

Abhilash Mendhe

Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.

Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.

He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.

Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries.

Edited by Abhilash Mendhe
