  • AJ Lee confirms major appearance amid WWE absence

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 22, 2025 08:52 GMT
AJ Lee is a former WWE Divas Champion [Image credits: star's Instagram]

WWE legend AJ Lee recently took to social media to confirm a massive appearance amid her absence from the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming. The former Divas Champion hasn't been seen on television since Wrestlepalooza.

In September 2025, AJ Lee made her electrifying return to World Wrestling Entertainment after a decade. She teamed up with her husband, CM Punk, to lock horns with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a Mixed Tag Team Match at Wrestlepalooza. After her massive win, many expected Lee to go after Lynch's Women's Intercontinental Championship. However, since the premium live event, the legend hasn't been seen on WWE TV.

Amid her absence, AJ recently took to her Instagram Stories to confirm her major appearance in Los Angeles for the signing of her book, Day Of The Dead Girl. The former Divas Champion also asked her followers to get a copy of her book if they can't make it to the signing in LA.

"If you can't make the LA signing, you can still get a copy of our book here: [Magmacomix.com]," she wrote.

Check out a screenshot of her Instagram Story below:

AJ Lee is rumored to team up with Rhea Ripley at WWE Survivor Series

According to a recent report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AJ Lee could return ahead of Survivor Series 2025 and might team up with Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and IYO SKY in the Women's WarGames match at the aforementioned premium live event.

The report also highlighted that Lee's team could face several popular heels in the company, including Becky Lynch, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, and Lash Legend. However, nothing has been confirmed by the Stamford-based promotion yet.

It remains to be seen when AJ Lee will return to WWE TV and what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for her future in the company.

