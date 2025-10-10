Massive WWE match planned for AJ Lee (Reports)

A massive match is reportedly planned for AJ Lee. The Geek Goddess made her shocking return to WWE a few weeks ago on SmackDown to confront Becky Lynch, after The Man had slapped Lee's husband, CM Punk.

This led to a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza with Lee and Punk teaming up to beat Lynch and Seth Rollins. This was Lee's first WWE match in nearly a decade.

However, since then the former Divas Champion has been absent from WWE TV. While fans are eagerly awaiting her return, it has been reported that she could be set to feature in a big match soon.

In the recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Dave Meltzer reported that AJ Lee is listed to be a part of the Women's War Games match at Survivor Series.

He mentioned that at this point the match will see Lee team up with Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and IYO SKY to take on Becky Lynch, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, and NXT talent Lash Legend.

If the report turns out to be true, the match will see the top stars of WWE's women's division come together. For Lee, this will also be a big opportunity to test herself against the highly talented roster.

AJ Lee's absence on RAW questioned

This week on RAW, fans got to see many of their favorites in action. Roman Reigns kicked things off, and the show also featured stars like CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso.

However, AJ Lee remained absent from the flagship show. This led to former WWE writer Vince Russo questioning the booking of the show as he brought up the absence of the former Divas Champion on his YouTube channel.

"We've got LA Knight and Punk. Are they in a match at Crown Jewel? Is Punk on Crown Jewel? And where's AJ Lee?" Russo asked.

With the report of Lee featuring in a War Games match at Survivor Series, it is possible that fans may see her return to WWE TV soon.

