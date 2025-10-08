AJ Lee's absence on WWE RAW questioned by veteran

WWE has been questioned for not using AJ Lee on RAW by a veteran. This week's show emanated from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Big names such as Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and LA Knight featured on the night, but the former Divas Champion was missing.

While the show was considered an improvement over the recent editions, former WWE writer Vince Russo questioned the booking decisions. He asked what WWE's creative, headed by Triple H, wanted fans to talk about after the episode.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he discussed various aspects of the show and brought up AJ Lee's absence.

"We've got LA Knight and Punk. Are they in a match at Crown Jewel? Is Punk on Crown Jewel? And where's AJ Lee?" Russo asked.

Lee was last seen at Wrestlepalooza, where she wrestled her first match in nearly a decade in WWE. She teamed up with her husband, CM Punk, to beat Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch after making The Man submit to the Black Widow.

Russo also said the angle with Bayley switching her personalities has been going on for weeks, and it is "going to go absolutely nowhere." The former WWE writer was also baffled by what was going on between The Usos and Roman Reigns.

You can watch the video below:

AJ Lee has signed a multi-year contract with WWE

Last month, AJ Lee made her blockbuster return to WWE after leaving the promotion in 2015 and retiring. She came out on SmackDown and went right after Becky Lynch.

After the show went off air, Triple H shared a video of Lee putting pen to paper on a new contract with the sports entertainment giant.

Later, details of this deal emerged. It was reported that the Geek Goddess has signed a multi-year full-time WWE contract. It was noted that her appearance wasn't a one-off nostalgia return, but the promotion views her as a key part of the women's division.

