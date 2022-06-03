AJ Lee opens up about how she dealt with mental issues while on road with WWE

AJ Lee (real name A.J. Mendez) has opened up about the mental health issues she faced while on the road for WWE.

The former Divas Champion was a regular on TV from 2011 to 2015. It has been reported in the past that WWE Superstars, if not injured, spend about 300 days a year travelling and working 4-5 days a week in different cities. All this travel and time away from home, not to mention the scrutiny one faces as a weekly performer on TV, is sure to have a negative effect on one's body and mind.

Lee recently appeared on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, where she discussed how she dealt with mental health issues while on the road. She said -

"I was just like cry in the bathroom a lot. It was really interesting to see the closest people around me not knowing and be just like, 'are you okay?' I remember Celeste, uh Kaitlyn (former Divas Champion) was like 'uh, it all makes sense now, one time we went to the gym and you were alone in the car crying.'" (48:01-48:23)

She then talked about juggling the pressure with the things she was happy about in life, like being the Divas Champion and marrying in 2014.

She then shared a very dark moment of her life on the road without going into much detail.

"I talked about going to a hotel, and my plan was 'that was it,' and I couldn't get through to a hotline, and all I could remember was 311. I called 311 and it saved my life," said AJ Lee (48:51-49:05)

AJ left WWE in 2015 and hasn't wrestled since. She currently works as the executive producer of Women of Wrestling (WOW) and has written books and comics during her time away from pro wrestling.

AJ Lee was backstage at AEW: Double or Nothing

AJ Lee was backstage at last week's Double or Nothing, AEW's 4th iteration of the pay-per-view.

She was in the building to support her husband CM Punk, who won the AEW World Championship from "Hangman" Adam Page in the main event. She even clicked pictures with Danhausen, Renee Paquette, and Owen Hart Tournament winner Brit Baker.

There is currently no confirmation on her return as an in-ring competitor. However, Punk teased the same in the post-Double or Nothing media conference. Lee also recently shared pictures of herself in great shape, so as they say - "never say never."

