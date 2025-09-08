  • home icon
AJ Lee FINALLY breaks silence after making WWE return on SmackDown

By Vivek Sharma
Published Sep 08, 2025 16:47 GMT
AJ Lee on SmackDown! (Image from WWE.com)
AJ Lee on SmackDown! (Image from WWE.com)

AJ Lee shocked the WWE Universe on SmackDown as she made her return to the company after over 10 years. While the former Divas Champion is yet to address the fans on TV programming, she has sent a short message on social media to comment on her return.

AJ is widely regarded as one of the influential female wrestlers of all time. The 38-year-old was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for over half a decade and played a major role in the women's revolution in the company. However, she departed the global juggernaut and retired from in-ring competition in 2015 following her husband, CM Punk's, controversial exit.

AJ Lee made her return on SmackDown this past Friday after over 10 years away from WWE. She helped CM Punk even the field in his ongoing feud against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

The former Divas Champion is slated to be present on RAW tonight, ahead of which she sent a short message on X to address the fans:

"You’ve had my back for a decade. This run is for you, my wonderful weirdos," she posted.
AJ Lee expected to compete in her first match in over a decade at WWE Wrestlepalooza

CM Punk has been embroiled in a feud with Seth Rollins since making his return to WWE in 2023. Becky Lynch also joined in on her husband's hatred of Punk, as she cost The Best in the World a chance to win the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris.

However, CM Punk now has his own backup against The Man, as AJ Lee has returned to the pro wrestling business. The two power couples are likely to collide at the company's upcoming premium live event, Wrestlepalooza, which will be AJ's first match since March 30, 2015.

AJ Lee will be present on tonight's RAW, where she is expected to address fans and her feud against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. While the returning star may have been able to get the better of Lynch and Rollins on SmackDown, one can expect them to come better prepared on the red brand, where the rest of The Vision will also be present.

