AJ Lee gets snubbed by Champion at WWE Crown Jewel

AJ Lee was snubbed by a WWE Champion at Crown Jewel. The premium live event from Perth, Australia, featured a lot of high-octane action and had a lot of talking points after the show.

During the post-show, WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer joined the panel to talk about her match at the event. La Primera defeated WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton to win the Crown Jewel Championship at the PLE.

As she made her way to the panel, the Australian fans welcomed her with "La Primera" chants. After talking about her experience of wrestling Down Under, Vaquer was asked who she would like to defend her title against next.

She simply replied "everyone," but fans soon started chanting AJ Lee's name. The panel deemed it as interesting, but Vaquer ignored the chants and had a different name in mind. Instead of AJ Lee, she picked Rhea Ripley as her desired next opponent.

"I don't know if you are happy with that, but Rhea Ripley," she said.

You can watch the video below:

Vaquer has been pushed strongly by WWE since her main roster call-up. She won the 20-woman battle royal at Evolution to become the No. 1 contender for the Women's World Championship and beat IYO SKY at Wrestlepalooza for the Title.

While The Geek Goddess could be a formidable next opponent, Vaquer wanting to face Ripley isn't surprising. The Eradicator is one of the top stars of the women's division and will pose a massive challenge to Vaquer.

AJ Lee could be set for huge match at Survivor Series

AJ Lee hasn't appeared on WWE TV since Wrestlepalooza. The former Divas Champion teamed up with her husband, CM Punk, to beat Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a mixed tag team match at the event.

As the fans await her return, there is an update on when they could see her competing in the squared circle again.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lee is listed to be a part of the Women's War Games match at Survivor Series.

The report mentions that she will team up with Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Women's Tag Team champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss to take on Becky Lynch, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, and NXT upstart Lash Legend.

