AJ Lee makes major announcement ahead of SmackDown

AJ Lee made a massive announcement ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. The former Divas Champion made her return to the ring this past Saturday night at Wrestlepalooza 2025.Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown in Florida, Lee took to social media to make a big announcement. The veteran shared that she had been listening to her fans and revealed that the original design for her merchandise was now available for purchase. You can check out the 38-year-old's message to fans in the post below.&quot;You asked, you got it. OG LOVE BITES shirts and hoodies now on wwe shop!&quot; wrote Lee.AJ Lee returned to the ring this past Saturday at Wrestlepalooza to compete in her first match since 2015. She teamed up with her husband, CM Punk, to battle Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a mixed tag team match. Lee trapped Lynch in the Black Widow hold in the middle of the ring for the submission victory at Wrestlepalooza earlier this month.AJ Lee comments on the evolution of WWE's women's divisionAJ Lee recently shared her thoughts on how the women's division in WWE has evolved over the years.Speaking on the Wrestlepalooza post-show, Lee praised the women's division and noted that it was humbling to be looked up to. The former champion added that she was very proud of the division and was looking forward to seeing it evolve even more in the next decade.“I mean, everyone was so welcoming and so kind and so complimentary in a way that made me feel like, 'Oh! I did something and that it meant something to these wonderfully talented women.' To be any tiny piece of their journey is so humbling. I’m so proud of them, like a mama, and they’re wonderful and I’m happy to be in their presence in the locker room. But the evolution of the women has been the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. They deserved it 10 years ago, they deserve it now, they deserve even more in the next 10 years,” she said.Theory’s favorite IS SEEING ARIANA GRANDE🫧🧸!! @bryan_seven7LINKALL OF AJ LEE OLD MERCH IS ON THE SHOP🥹🥹🥹.It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for AJ Lee following her victory at Wrestlepalooza.