AJ Lee makes major announcement amid WWE return rumors

AJ Lee remains in high demand among pro wrestling fans. WWE is moving forward through its busiest time of the year, when comeback rumors and speculation are rampant, and AJ's return has been highly anticipated. While still retired, AJ is also busy with her career and has just made an announcement.

Ad

The Geek Goddess last wrestled on March 30, 2015, when she joined Paige and Naomi to defeat Natalya and The Bella Twins, one night after AJ and Paige beat The Bellas at WrestleMania 31. Lee's retirement was announced days later. The three-time Divas Champion is constantly mentioned in most-requested return discussions, and talk picked up when husband CM Punk returned in 2023.

AJ has stayed away from pro wrestling for the most part, but she has done a lot of writing and producing. She and actress Aimee Garcia formed a writing partnership in 2019, then launched Scrappy Heart Productions. The one-time Queen of FCW took to X today to reveal their latest short film, Aimee Comes First, just premiered at the 32nd annual San Diego Latino Film Festival this past weekend. The 16-minute short stars Garcia, who is also the director. AJ is not listed under cast or director credits. Lee included photos from the AMC Mission Valley red carpet.

Ad

Trending

"Our short film AIMEE COMES FIRST premiered at San Diego Latino Film Festival. So proud of writer/director/my baby mama @Aimee_Garcia @ScrappyHeartPro," AJ Lee wrote with the photos below.

Expand Tweet

Ad

AJ held the title of Queen of FCW while in WWE developmental and is a one-time FCW Divas Champion. On the main roster, Lee held the WWE Divas Championship on three occasions.

AJ Lee reunites with Kaitlyn

The Chickbusters recently reunited 12 years and three months after their last tag team match. AJ Lee and Kaitlyn teamed up around 30 times and were opponents in around 70 matches.

AJ made a rare convention appearance at The Big Event EXS in Brentwood, NY. Kaitlyn was also there, and the fan-favorites posed for photos together.

Ad

"My codependency is showing," AJ Lee wrote with the photos below.

The final Kaitlyn vs. AJ singles bout took place on WWE Main Event in January 2014 and was won by Lee, just a few weeks after another Main Event win over Kaitlyn. The last time they teamed was a non-televised live event in December 2012, where they defeated Tamina Snuka and Eve Torres.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE