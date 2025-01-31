CM Punk reveals new First Family of wrestling

CM Punk has declared the new First Family of pro wrestling, and it's not The McMahons. The honor also did not go to The Levesques, The Harts, or the legendary stable led by Jimmy Hart in multiple promotions. Punk is causing a stir with his latest declaration to the WWE Universe.

The Second City Saint was brought out to the stage by Michael Cole and Pat McAfee during today's Royal Rumble Kickoff event. Punk was met with chants for his wife and former superstar AJ Lee as he settled in and removed his sweatshirt, only to reveal the Best In The World tank top for his dog Larry, sold by WWE Shop.

This brought a loud "Larry!" chant from the crowd, which inspired Punk to declare the Brooks family as the new First Family of wrestling.

"Ah, there we... you know what? I'm just gonna go ahead and say it: we're the First Family of wrestling. I got my name chanted, y'all chanted for my wife, and you chant for my dog. Bless your hearts, thank you very much," CM Punk said.

AJ Lee has been rumored for a WWE return ever since Punk returned in 2023, but the speculation always increases around the Royal Rumble events. The fan-favorite signed to WWE in May 2009, then retired in April 2015. Lee and CM Punk tied the knot on June 13, 2014.

