AJ Lee reveals real reason for ongoing WWE absence 

AJ Lee revealed the real reason she has been absent from WWE television today on social media. The former Divas Champion returned to the ring for the first time in a decade last month at Wrestlepalooza.

Lee teamed up with her husband, CM Punk, to defeat Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at the PLE last month. The veteran has not appeared on WWE television since and took to Facebook today to explain her absence.

AJ Lee noted that she is on tour to promote her book, Day Of The Dead Girl, but shared that she would be returning soon. She also sent a message to Becky Lynch and suggested that she would be coming after the Women's Intercontinental Championship. You can check out her message on Facebook by clicking here.

"On a book tour. Not injured, but I appreciate the concern. Also, thanks Becky Lynch for keeping the title warm for me. Momma will be back, soon," she wrote.

Anees ChughtaiX @i_anees_xx Where is she? We want AJ LEE

Seth Rollins was forced to relinquish the World Heavyweight Championship due to injury this past Monday night on WWE RAW. Jey Uso won a Battle Royal on the red brand to become the number one contender and will be squaring off against CM Punk for the vacant title at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1.

Vince Russo suggests former WWE star return to battle AJ Lee

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, should return to the company to reignite her rivalry with AJ Lee.

Saraya spent some time in All Elite Wrestling but exited the promotion earlier this year. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran pitched that the 33-year-old should return to the promotion to battle AJ Lee on RAW.

"It's just such a mess, man, because none of the girls mean anything. I don't know, bro. I did not see AJ's first run. I saw a little bit of it at the very end, with Paige. That's where I would start. Paige is a free agent, and she makes it clear that she wants to come back. I hate to say this, but it's so 50/50 with the women that nobody means anything. So, who are you going to book her against for it to mean something? I'm going to start her fresh, and I'm going to start something new. That would be a great place to start," he said.

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for AJ Lee in the weeks ahead on RAW.

