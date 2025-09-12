AJ Lee’s Former Partner Willing to Return to WWE After 3-year Absence

AJ Lee recently made her WWE return. Now, her former tag team partner is also willing to make a comeback.Lee and Paige (aka Saraya) share a lot of history from their time in WWE. In fact, Paige won her first Divas Title by beating AJ Lee on the April 7, 2014, episode of RAW. AJ Lee and Saraya started teaming up in 2015. They even teamed up at WrestleMania 31 to defeat The Bella Twins. Now, with AJ back in the Stamford-based promotion, the former AEW star is also interested in making her return.During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, Saraya said that she misses being part of the WWE locker room.&quot;I'm always gonna have that feeling because WWE's doing amazing things right now, and you're just like, man, I miss being in the locker room, I miss being around people like Nattie, I miss my sisters, I do miss that, and I miss being a part of these things.&quot;The former Divas Champion also said she would love to tag with AJ again one day in the future.&quot;With AJ, I would love to be her tag partner again or run it back - eventually. I'm not saying right away, she needs her moment, people are excited for her to come back. Maybe one day, we'll see.&quot; [H/T WrestleTalk]If Paige returns to the sports entertainment juggernaut, this would mark her comeback to the company after three years, as she departed in 2022.Saraya also commented on AJ Lee's returnLast week on SmackDown, AJ Lee shocked the world when she returned to WWE and attacked Becky Lynch. Since then, many fans and critics have reacted to her return. Now, Saraya is the latest to comment on it.During the same podcast, Paige said she watched AJ's return multiple times because she loves her so much. She also recalled how the former WWE Divas Champion took her under her wing when she came up to the main roster.&quot;And then when I watched AJ, I've watched that over and over again, because she's my fairy godmother, dude. I love her so much - she's the one that kind of took me under her wing when I first came up on the roster too. We traveled together and we had the frenemies thing.&quot; [H/T WrestleTalk]It will be interesting to see when Saraya returns to WWE and reunites with AJ Lee.