AJ Lee says she misses one thing about wrestling

AJ Lee hasn't wrestled in WWE for years. She has now shared what she misses about wrestling.AJ Lee was a top star in the WWE, where she wrestled for several years. She accomplished a lot during her time with the promotion. However, she left the WWE in 2015. Despite the fans wanting her to make her return, she has not made a WWE appearance since 2015. Lee has not even appeared for a one-off appearance over the years.During the recent San Diego Comic Con, the WWE veteran was asked if she missed the fan interaction and the physicality of wrestling. Lee replied that she has a special relationship with her fans since they are like her family. She also highlighted that her mission is to help make people feel less alone. She also said that her fans have helped her feel less alone and are a part of her heart.&quot;That’s a really interesting question because they are two totally different things. My fans are like pieces of my family. They have been... My mission in doing everything in the public sphere is to help make people feel less alone and help wonderful weirdos realize that underdogs are cool and we can be the stars of our own stories, and things that you are insecure about can be your greatest strengths in this world. That’s been my mission statement. The group of fans that have kept with me these past ten years have helped me feel less alone. I don’t know if they realize that. We sort of share this mission statement in life and I’ve seen them go out and become adults that become wrestlers or get into the mental health field as well. It is the most beautiful thing in the world.&quot;She continued to say that she feels close to her fans, and she misses having a direct connection to them like she did in WWE. She also said that she was afraid to do Heels since it was the first time she wrestled in eight years, but it was like getting back on a bike.&quot;I love them and I feel like I stay so close to them, always. They are a piece of my heart. I do miss having that direct connection where I can see them every week. The really cool thing is when I do mental health keynote speeches, wrestling fans will show up at these medical conferences. ‘You guys are the most beautiful people in the world.’ It really is a family bond. The physicality, I was so afraid to do Heels. It was the first time I wrestled in eight years and my body bounced right back. It was like riding a bike. A really painful bike. The physicality is fun,&quot; she said. [H/T - Fightful] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCM Punk on potentially working together with AJ Lee on a new projectCM Punk and AJ Lee once worked together in the WWE and were also involved in a storyline. However, they have not worked together ever since Punk first left the company. When The Straight Edge Superstar returned at Survivor Series 2023, many fans thought that AJ Lee would follow him, but it hasn't happened.During a recent interview with TV Insider, CM Punk was asked if he sees himself and AJ Lee working together on an on-screen project someday. Punk replied that he and his wife don't work together, but that will change if the right project comes along. For now, he is not forcing it.&quot;There are really two things me and my wife don’t do together. One is to work out and the other is to work together. It’s really the perfect relationship. She is my partner through and through. She has her things, and I have mine. When the right thing comes along, I guarantee we will work together. Although I’m not looking over her shoulder while she is slaving away at her computer telling her to write a role for me for her many projects coming up. I’m sure it will happen if it fits. And it has to fit. It can’t be forced,&quot; he said. [H/T - TVInsider]It will be interesting to see CM Punk and AJ Lee together onscreen again someday.