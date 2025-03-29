AJ Lee sends message to former WWE rival Paige following recent career announcement

AJ Lee has been the subject of a lot of speculation over the past few years since many believe she could return to WWE now that her husband, CM Punk, has returned.

While Lee's WWE status remains up in the air, Saraya (aka Paige) announced that she had departed AEW recently, and her new book "Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives" was released. Paige sent a copy of the book to her longtime friend AJ Lee, who has since responded with a cute message to her former rival.

Lee took to her Instagram story and referred to Paige as her "fairy goddaughter" and claimed that she deserved the whole world after the release of her new book.

"Congratulations my brilliant fairy goddaughter @saraya!!! You deserve the whole world," Lee wrote.

AJ Lee has sent a message to Paige [Photo credit: AJ Lee's Instagram story]

Paige herself referred to Lee as her "fairy godmother," as it has remained clear that the two women have remained close friends since their WWE departures.

Will Paige and AJ Lee return to WWE together?

Lee hasn't stepped into a wrestling ring in almost a decade after retiring from the company in April 2015, but it seems that Paige is actually likely to be returning to WWE.

Since her exit from AEW, there have been rumors that Paige is expected to head back to WWE, the company she departed in 2022. It's unclear where The Anti-Diva would fit in or if the promotion would let her wrestle again since she was forced to retire in 2018 due to a neck injury and hasn't wrestled for World Wrestling Entertainment since 2017.

Saraya got cleared for in-ring competition in 2023 and wrestled a many matches in All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see if WWE doctors will clear her if she decides to come back to the company.

There are a number of stars in WWE who are still close friends with Paige, and several stories she could pick up if she made her return, but her contract status remains up in the air.

Saraya exited AEW partway through her contract, and some reports claim that she is still contracted, while others claim that she is now considered a free agent.

