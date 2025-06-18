AJ Lee sends a WWE-related message days after Naomi name-drops her

Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee recently took to social media to send a message amid speculations of her return to the Stamford-based promotion. Current Women's MITB winner Naomi had also recently name-dropped Lee.

Ad

Since CM Punk's return to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2023, rumors of his wife, AJ Lee's, return to the company have been circling the internet. Despite several reports suggesting that Lee may come back to the Stamford-based promotion for possibly one last run, there is no confirmation on when or if it would happen.

Amid these rumors, Naomi took to social media ahead of her scheduled Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match earlier this month. The Glow took shots at her opponents and even name-dropped AJ Lee, writing that she would call her. The real-life Bloodline member also referenced Lee as Roxanne Perez's "momma."

Ad

Trending

The former Divas Champion has now taken to X to send a message, reacting to the 12th anniversary of her historic title win over Kaitlyn. AJ wished herself a happy anniversary.

"Happy anniversary to your favorite wrestler’s favorite wrestler," she wrote.

Check out her post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

This is a rare post from AJ Lee, as she barely reacts to her time as a wrestler in World Wrestling Entertainment.

WWE star Roxanne Perez wants to face AJ Lee

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Roxanne Perez said that it was her dream to face AJ Lee.

The Prodigy added that she felt her dream could come true if the former WWE Divas Champion decided to come back.

Ad

"Absolutely! AJ Lee is, [and] that could be my retirement match, to be honest. She's definitely my dream match, and I have a feeling that could happen if she comes back. Please come back," Perez said.

CM Punk has teased AJ Lee's return to WWE TV on several occasions. It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for Lee's possible return in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More