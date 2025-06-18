  • home icon
  • WWE
  • AJ Lee
  • AJ Lee sends a WWE-related message days after Naomi name-drops her

AJ Lee sends a WWE-related message days after Naomi name-drops her

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jun 18, 2025 10:09 GMT
AJ Lee is CM Punk
AJ Lee is CM Punk's wife. [Images via star's IG]

Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee recently took to social media to send a message amid speculations of her return to the Stamford-based promotion. Current Women's MITB winner Naomi had also recently name-dropped Lee.

Ad

Since CM Punk's return to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2023, rumors of his wife, AJ Lee's, return to the company have been circling the internet. Despite several reports suggesting that Lee may come back to the Stamford-based promotion for possibly one last run, there is no confirmation on when or if it would happen.

Amid these rumors, Naomi took to social media ahead of her scheduled Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match earlier this month. The Glow took shots at her opponents and even name-dropped AJ Lee, writing that she would call her. The real-life Bloodline member also referenced Lee as Roxanne Perez's "momma."

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The former Divas Champion has now taken to X to send a message, reacting to the 12th anniversary of her historic title win over Kaitlyn. AJ wished herself a happy anniversary.

"Happy anniversary to your favorite wrestler’s favorite wrestler," she wrote.

Check out her post below:

Ad

This is a rare post from AJ Lee, as she barely reacts to her time as a wrestler in World Wrestling Entertainment.

WWE star Roxanne Perez wants to face AJ Lee

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Roxanne Perez said that it was her dream to face AJ Lee.

The Prodigy added that she felt her dream could come true if the former WWE Divas Champion decided to come back.

Ad
"Absolutely! AJ Lee is, [and] that could be my retirement match, to be honest. She's definitely my dream match, and I have a feeling that could happen if she comes back. Please come back," Perez said.

CM Punk has teased AJ Lee's return to WWE TV on several occasions. It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for Lee's possible return in the future.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications