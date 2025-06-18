AJ Lee sends a WWE-related message days after Naomi name-drops her

Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee recently took to social media to send a message amid speculations of her return to the Stamford-based promotion. Current Women's MITB winner Naomi had also recently name-dropped Lee.
Since CM Punk's return to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2023, rumors of his wife, AJ Lee's, return to the company have been circling the internet. Despite several reports suggesting that Lee may come back to the Stamford-based promotion for possibly one last run, there is no confirmation on when or if it would happen.
Amid these rumors, Naomi took to social media ahead of her scheduled Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match earlier this month. The Glow took shots at her opponents and even name-dropped AJ Lee, writing that she would call her. The real-life Bloodline member also referenced Lee as Roxanne Perez's "momma."
The former Divas Champion has now taken to X to send a message, reacting to the 12th anniversary of her historic title win over Kaitlyn. AJ wished herself a happy anniversary.
"Happy anniversary to your favorite wrestler’s favorite wrestler," she wrote.
Check out her post below:
This is a rare post from AJ Lee, as she barely reacts to her time as a wrestler in World Wrestling Entertainment.
WWE star Roxanne Perez wants to face AJ Lee
During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Roxanne Perez said that it was her dream to face AJ Lee.
The Prodigy added that she felt her dream could come true if the former WWE Divas Champion decided to come back.
"Absolutely! AJ Lee is, [and] that could be my retirement match, to be honest. She's definitely my dream match, and I have a feeling that could happen if she comes back. Please come back," Perez said.
CM Punk has teased AJ Lee's return to WWE TV on several occasions. It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for Lee's possible return in the future.