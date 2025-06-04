If AJ Lee returns to WWE, top name would like to have her retirement match against the veteran

AJ Lee was once one of the faces of WWE as the longest-reigning Divas Champion. However, she left the company in 2015 following her husband, CM Punk's, departure in January 2014. Now that The Second City Saint is back in the company, one female star would love to see AJ return, too.

Ad

Earlier this year, Roxanne Perez began to make waves on WWE's main roster when she competed in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. The Prodigy's appearances became regular, and she eventually signed a contract to join Monday Night RAW.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the two-time NXT Women's Champion was asked about her idol, AJ Lee, and if she would be interested in facing or teaming up with the 38-year-old. Perez spoke highly of Lee and even joked that she would consider a bout against Lee as her retirement match, given that the latter was her dream opponent.

Ad

Trending

"Absolutely! AJ Lee is, that could be my retirement match, to be honest. She's definitely my dream match, and I have a feeling that could happen if she comes back. Please come back," Perez said. [From 08:30 to 08:47]

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Ad

Disappointing update on AJ Lee's WWE return

In 2015, AJ Lee shocked the world when she announced her exit from the Stamford-based promotion and retirement from the industry. A year before her departure, she was ruling the women's division as the longest-reigning Divas Champion. Hence, fans were disheartened upon hearing the news.

It's been over a decade, and the new generation of WWE Superstars has grown up watching Lee's work and idolizing her. However, there's an unfortunate update regarding AJ's return to the Stamford-based promotion as a performer.

Ad

On Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's WrestleVotes Q&A, Bill Apter and WrestleVotes stated that AJ Lee wasn't coming back to WWE anytime soon. Moreover, they stated she won't be at Evolution II either, which is set to take place on July 13.

Ad

It'll be interesting to see if Lee appears for the promotion down the line.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Sports Illustrated and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More