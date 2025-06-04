Disappointing WWE news for AJ Lee fans (Exclusive)

Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee is a popular figure in pro wrestling despite not competing inside the ring for a decade. She had a hugely successful run before she retired in 2015. Lee cited damage to her cervical spine as one of the reasons behind her decision.

Another potential reason behind her retirement from WWE was the controversial departure of her real-life husband, CM Punk, in January 2014. Punk and the sports entertainment juggernaut were not on good terms for years, and seeing The Best in the World back in the company seemed impossible.

Hell froze over when The Voice of the Voiceless returned to the company in November 2023. Meanwhile, fans have been clamoring to see AJ Lee show up as well. Lee's potential return was discussed on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's WrestleVotes Q&A. During the chat, Bill Apter and WrestleVotes said they didn't see AJ Lee coming back anytime soon.

"I cannot see AJ Lee at all. I do not think she'll be there [at Evolution], 0% chance," Wrestlevotes said. [From 35:29 onwards]

Apter felt that AJ Lee's heart was not yet back in pro wrestling, which was delaying her potential comeback.

"AJ Lee is doing something in New York at a film festival. She's made a film, I don't think her heart is back in pro wrestling just yet," Apter said. [From 35:35 onwards]

With WWE Evolution 2025 just around the corner, fans are speculating on the returns and debuts of many top stars. Many expect AJ Lee to show up at the event, but the abovementioned update suggests it might not happen.

