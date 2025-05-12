  • home icon
AJ Lee shares important public service announcement ahead of WWE RAW

By Robert Lentini
Modified May 12, 2025 19:36 GMT
Lee shared an important message ahead of tonight
Lee shared an important message ahead of tonight's show.

AJ Lee shared an important public service announcement ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW. This week's episode of the red brand will take place in Louisville, Kentucky.

Ahead of WWE RAW, Lee took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message during Mental Health Awareness month. The former Divas Champion shared several resources that have helped her along the way, and you can check out the video in her Instagram post below.

"For Mental Health Awareness Month I want to spotlight great organizations that have free resources and educational tools if you ever need a hand up. Some face the threat of funding cuts and could use our support in return," she wrote.
AJ Lee is married to CM Punk in real life. The Second City Saint is set to cut a promo tonight on RAW for the first time since his loss at WrestleMania 41. Seth Rollins defeated Punk and Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows, after Paul Heyman betrayed both stars to align with The Visionary.

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY are also scheduled to take on Roxanne Perez and Giulia during tonight's show.

WWE Hall of Famer would like to see AJ Lee return to the company

Wrestling legend Teddy Long shared that he would like to see AJ Lee return to WWE someday.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long revealed that he hoped that Lee would decide to return to the company. He noted that Lee was a great person, and she didn't leave the promotion on bad terms.

"Yes, I would [like to see AJ Lee back in WWE]. I met her when I was there before she ever married CM Punk so I had the opportunity to work with her. What a nice person too, real nice lady and great attitude and everything. Yeah, I think it's time for her to come back, she didn't leave on no bad terms and they didn't bury her before she left. So, I think right now she'd be a big asset to them." [From 19:36 to 19:58]
You can check out the video below:

youtube-cover

Lee hasn't competed in a match since teaming up with Naomi and Paige to defeat Natalya and The Bella Twins in 2015. Paige (Saraya) recently became a free agent after departing All Elite Wrestling.

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

