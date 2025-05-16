AJ Lee WWE return: Former AEW star makes heartfelt confession

There have been a lot of rumors about AJ Lee returning to WWE since her husband, CM Punk, came back in late 2023. A former AEW star recently made a confession regarding the three-time Divas Champion.

Saraya, most famously known as Paige in WWE, had a lot of history with the Geek Goddess during their time with the company. They went from being rivals to tag team partners. Lee looked out for Paige during the early part of the latter's career on the road.

Speaking on the Women's Wrestling Talk podcast with TK Trinidad, Paige was asked about her possible return to WWE and which superstars she would want to face. One of the names she mentioned was AJ Lee, as well as Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan, among others.

"I would love to face Rhea or be in a tag with Rhea. I feel like the first goth going against the modern goth. I would love to tag with AJ (Lee) again down the road. I feel like that would be amazing. There's a lot of people I want to wrestle. There's no one in particular. I'm like, ‘I have to do this. I have to cause I just want to wrestle everybody.’ I want to bring it back with Nattie (Neidhart), Nikki (Bella). I want to wrestle Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Trin (Naomi). There's just so many people I want to wrestle," Paige said. (From 14:10 - 14:38)

It will be interesting to see if fans can see AJ Lee and Paige back in WWE. Nikki Bella returned at the Royal Rumble, and she's rumored to be preparing for a return for the speculated Evolution 2 event later this year.

Paige calls AJ Lee her "fairy godmother"

In an interview on The Takedown with SI back in March, Paige shared a story about how AJ Lee helped her out when she was first called up to the main roster. She called Lee her "fairy godmother" because she was always there for her when she needed someone for advice and other adulting stuff.

"I have no idea where my career could have gone. She definitely helped me, big time, when I first came on the road. It's very intimidating and she let me travel with her and she kind of took me under her wing. I called her my Fairy Godmother. ... I was so grateful for her. I don’t know if I could’ve done my first year without her," Paige said. (From 23:44 - 24:18)

Paige is currently a free agent, though she revealed on the Women's Wrestling Talk podcast that she'll be training at Natalya's school later this year.

