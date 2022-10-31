AJ Styles discusses what he wants to do after wrestling

WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently opened up about what he will do after retiring from wrestling.

The Phenomenal One is one of the best in-ring performers to ever lace up a pair of boots. He has done it all in his illustrious career and is a former two-time WWE Champion.

AJ Styles has definitely enjoyed a Hall of Fame-worthy career. The 45-years-old is at the tail end of his career. This means that it's time for him to think about what he wants to do after his wrestling career comes to an end.

Styles was recently a guest on Stacking Pennies with Corey LaJoie. When asked about life after wrestling, The Phenomenal One responded by saying that he still doesn't know what he wants to do post-retirement.

"Who’s to know what that is? [Styles said about life after wrestling] And how we’ll deal with it. Being on the road as much as we are and then we’re at home, then what? What do you do? Do you have a hobby that you do that can, I don’t know, can take up — I don’t know." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Given Styles' in-ring IQ, there will be plenty of roles he can play within WWE after retirement. The most obvious one being a coach or a producer.

AJ Styles on his in-ring chemistry with John Cena

During the same interview, AJ Styles spoke about the in-ring chemistry he had with John Cena.

He even stated that he felt the two of them never had a bad match and also likened their in-ring chemistry to what he had with Christopher Daniels and Samoa Joe.

"There was something about John Cena and I, we just meshed well. We’re completely the opposite, 100 percent but I guess opposites attract and we were able to do — I never had a bad match with him. Not one. So, Cena is definitely up there on the list but I could name a few others that would be up there as well. So, a guy who had been wrestling forever and still to this day wrestles, Christopher Daniels, Samoa Joe, those guys I’ve known forever."

Immediately following Styles' WWE debut, he was placed in a rivalry with John Cena, giving fans a dream match they never thought they would see. Throughout their careers, the two men have wrestled each other a handful of times.

But given where they are in their respective careers, it's unlikely we will get to see another match between these two men.

Do you think AJ Styles should take on a backstage role in WWE after retirement? Sound off in the comments section.

