"I'm getting the cold chills" - AJ Styles speaks about facing Edge at WrestleMania 38

WWE Superstar AJ Styles has commented on facing Edge at WrestleMania 38 Night Two at AT&T Stadium.

Edge has been in incredible form since his return to WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble. Looking at the progress of the former world champion, many believe he is in the best shape of his career. After putting an end to his feud with The Miz, Edge has now found a formidable opponent in AJ Styles.

Styles recently chatted with Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com at WWE's WrestleMania Media Day. The Phenomenal One stated that he hopes to create some memorable moments at this year's Show of Shows. The former WWE Champion also noted that he has been waiting for this moment for a long time.

"I love it, man," said Styles. "This is what it's about. Honestly, it's about the moments and I feel like that we can make some moments, Edge and myself, out there at WrestleMania, biggest stage of them all. That's exciting. I mean, right now, I'm getting the cold chills because, man, this is what it's all about. This is everything that we worked for is for this moment, and I get to have it with a guy that I respect, who understands his character, has great ideas. It's exciting."

AJ Styles and Edge will walk into the ring tonight, amassing these accolades in their respective careers.

AJ Styles discusses the importance of WrestleMania

The Phenomenal One also shed light on what WrestleMania means to him and all the other superstars who dream of succeeding in WWE.

Speaking with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Styles stated that WrestleMania is bigger than anybody could ever imagine. He also noted that, earlier in his career, he didn't know if he'd ever get a WrestleMania moment.

"Seven years ago I didn't know I was ever going to have a WrestleMania moment, and now I think this will be number seven. I think. But that's huge for me, it's great, it's WrestleMania. It's bigger than anybody could ever think, because it's something that most of us always wanted to be a part of who were part of this business, and it's huge, man." (02:28)

