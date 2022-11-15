AJ Styles to face former Universal Champion at WWE Survivor Series

WWE has announced that AJ Styles will take on former Universal Champion Finn Balor at the Survivor Series premium live event.

The O.C. and Judgment Day are currently involved in a feud on RAW. The two groups collided at Crown Jewel, which saw the heel group emerge victorious thanks to interference from Rhea Ripley. The O.C. found a solution to the 'Rhea problem' when they revealed Mia Yim as their newest recruit.

Also, at Survivor Series, Yim and Ripley will be on opposite sides of the women's WarGames match. The HBIC will be a part of Bianca Belair's team, while The Eradicator will be in Damage CTRL's corner.

On RAW this week, AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor was made official for Survivor Series. The two stars have faced each other before, and they'll collide in the ring once again to potentially bring an end to their feud.

The O.C., including Mia Yim, will be by AJ Styles' side, while Judgment Day will be by Finn Balor's side. It'll be interesting to see who will emerge victorious.

