AJ Styles features alongside former WWE talent in Twitter throwback 

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles features alongside some former WWE talent in a clip shared on the company's Twitter page from 2016.

Back in 2016, Styles signed with the McMahon-led company and was a hot property. This led him to a program with John Cena, where he earned multiple victories over the Leader of the Cenation. During this period, The Phenomenal One even dressed in Cena's merchandise as a form of mockery against the 16-time champ.

In the video, the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion brags about defeating John Cena in the SmackDown locker room. Baron Corbin, NXT's Apollo Crews, ECW legend Rhyno, and Erick Redbeard, formerly known as Erick Rowan, were also present. Dolph Ziggler is also in the video, whom Styles takes the time to address personally.

While Styles is in Ziggler's face, The Showoff plants a headbutt on him. This is similar to the behavior that Ziggler has been exhibiting on Monday Night RAW lately.

What did AJ Styles get up to on the latest WWE RAW

The Phenomenal One was in tag team action on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Teaming with United States Champion Bobby Lashley, Styles took on the team of Ciampa and The Miz. The match was cut short, however, when Miz was attacked and dragged off by Dexter Lumis.

AJ Styles was also attacked by a mysterious figure in the crowd, whose identity is yet to be revealed. This may mean a new creative direction for Styles, who has had little to do since aiding Logan Paul at SummerSlam.

