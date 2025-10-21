AJ Styles finally breaks silence

AJ Styles has broken his silence days after his incredible match with John Cena. The two veterans put on an all-time classic at Crown Jewel that included many tributes to their respective rivals over the years.

The match ended with Cena hitting a Tombstone Piledriver followed by an AA to pick up the win, in what is likely the final match between the two stars.

Now, speaking after the match, AJ Styles lavished praise on the Cenation Leader and shared other details from the match. During an interview with the Boston Herald, the Phenomenal One said he was caught off guard by the intro the 17-time WWE World Champion had for him.

“It definitely caught me off guard. When I heard ‘The definition of Total Nonstop Action,’ I thought to myself, ‘Wait a minute.’ He took this from just being about John to making it about John and AJ Styles. It’s something he didn’t have to do, but that’s John. That’s just who he is," he said.

Before the match began, Cena handed a note to the ring announcer. The note had references to Styles' time in TNA and NJPW. Styles then talked about how despite him and Cena havinh contrasting lifestyles, they have really good chemistry in the ring.

"The moment this match was announced, we had a feeling we had something special. I don’t know why, but it’s magical when we get in the ring together. And it’s funny because we’re drastically different in every way. The only thing we have in common is wrestling,” he added.

AJ Styles further praised the Never-Seen 17, saying there is hardly anybody else he trusts more in the ring. He mentioned that their match at Crown Jewel was about giving something special to the fans.

“We’ve been doing this for decades, this is what we do. The greatest part is it meant a lot to a lot of people. We wanted to give wrestling fans something special, and I think we accomplished that,” he mentioned. [H/T: Boston Herald]

AJ Styles reveals details of his gear at Crown Jewel

At Crown Jewel, AJ Styles wore throwback blue and white gear from his days in TNA.

He wore this gear in October 2005 during the first episode of TNA on Spike TV, and he was featured in the same gear on the cover of Pro Wrestling Illustrated magazine, opposite Cena in January 2006.

During his interview with the Boston Herald, he revealed some interesting details of his Crown Jewel gear.

“For those who remembered that magazine cover, this was for them. That wasn’t the same gear I wore. I don’t even know where that gear is. I had to get a new set made. Fortunately, my gear-maker researched and made it exactly the way I wore it back in TNA,” he said.

The Cena-Styles match was a love letter to wrestling fans from the stars, and it delivered big time. The story told in the match will be talked about for years to come.

