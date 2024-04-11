AJ Styles forming brand new faction with two debuting WWE Superstars on SmackDown would be a twist, according to legend

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan recently entertained the thought of AJ Styles forming a new alliance with two possibly debuting WWE Superstars on SmackDown.

The Phenomenal One is no longer associated with The O.C. and has embraced his dark side since embarking on a solo run.

AJ Styles had a rough outing on Night Two of WrestleMania XL as he lost to LA Knight in a singles match. The 46-year-old recently said he didn't have much time left in WWE and was looking for the perfect story to wind up his career.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan was asked by a fan whether AJ Styles should recruit Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu to form a new version of Bullet Club to feud with Cody Rhodes.

The TNA legend said that the abovementioned angle would be a twist. However, he felt The Bloodline was in dire need of new members in the absence of Roman Reigns and The Rock.

"That would be a twist. Bloodline, right now, is the one that needs that injection, right? They need something new while Roman's away and [The] Rock's away. Unless they just dissolve it all together and just get off TV but you can't because they have Solo Sikoa," Morgan said. [From 39:50 onwards]

AJ Styles is excited to see Tama Tonga potentially work with WWE

AJ Styles and Tama Tonga have worked together as part of Bullet Club in NJPW.

Speaking on the Battleground podcast, the former WWE Champion showered praise on Tonga and said he wanted him to join the Stamford-based promotion a long time ago.

"The sky is the limit. This guy can get after it, I know how good Tama is. The fact that he may be coming over would be awesome. I was hoping he would come over a long time ago, but he didn't have any interest back then. If there is interest now, he's making the right decision," Styles said.

The American Nightmare will appear on the SmackDown after WrestleMania this Friday. Will The Phenomenal One ignite a buzzworthy feud with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Only time will tell.

