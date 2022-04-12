AJ Styles gets busted open and disappears mid-match against former US Champion on RAW

This week on RAW, AJ Styles had a big match. It was his first major step in getting a rematch against Edge, and to do so, he needed to get past former United States Champion Damien Priest. The match ended without a finish and in the most bizarre way possible.

Styles has been embroiled in a feud with Edge since March 2022. It all began when he accepted The Rated-R Superstar's WrestleMania challenge before getting brutally assaulted.

At the Grandest Stage of Them All, Damian Priest suddenly appeared and distracted Styles, allowing Edge to pick up the win. One night later on the RAW after WrestleMania, Priest aligned himself with Edge.

In an attempt to get one step closer to Edge, AJ Styles had to run through former US Champion Damian Priest. While the match was going well, it ended abruptly as Styles disappeared and Priest stood in the ring with the lights out. There was no finish. It was seen afterward that The Phenomenal One got busted open.

Will AJ Styles get Edge at WrestleMania Backlash?

As of now, Damian Priest is the only other person who is aligned with Edge, and Styles will need to get over Priest to get his hands on the Rated R Superstar at WrestleMania Backlash.

It will be interesting to see how Styles gets his rematch against Edge. While this was the first step, there was no conclusive finish to the match. There have also been rumors that the alliance that Edge has could turn into a faction of multiple superstars, with some names being thrown around.

If so, it will be another uphill battle for the two-time WWE Champion as he looks to get a rematch against his bitter rival.

