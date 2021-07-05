2-time WWE Champion gives major praise to John Cena and Roman Reigns

AJ Styles has given credit to John Cena and Roman Reigns for helping him enhance his reputation as one of WWE's top stars.

In 2016, Styles feuded with Cena and Reigns at WWE pay-per-views in his first full year with the company. He lost to Reigns at Payback and Extreme Rules before he earned a statement-making win over Cena at SummerSlam.

Speaking on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Styles highlighted the importance of those matches against Cena and Reigns.

“I think the reason why I am where I am is because of guys like John Cena,” Styles said. “I would throw Roman Reigns in that match [category] as well. The match I had with him that carried on to give me the opportunity to work with Cena. It was awesome. SummerSlam, our first big match that we had together was unbelievable. Two guys, I always say this, who are very much not alike but in that ring we gel so well.”

Styles added that he learned a lot from Cena about in-ring psychology, match ideas, and timing.

The former on-screen rivals also faced each other in a one-on-one match at the 2017 Royal Rumble. On that occasion, Cena picked up the victory in another Match of the Year contender.

AJ Styles reflects on his rivalry with John Cena

John Cena won his 16th WWE World Championship from AJ Styles at the 2017 Royal Rumble

AJ Styles is widely considered to be one of the greatest in-ring performers in WWE history. Although he and John Cena have different styles, the two men brought out the best in each other during their matches at SummerSlam and Royal Rumble.

Styles explained that their desire to “search for perfection” is what made those bouts so special.

“What was it about John Cena and AJ Styles that made it so great?” Styles said. “I don’t know exactly what that is. I think it’s two guys who wanted to leave it all out in the ring, but at the same time search for perfection in that same match.”

After over a year away from WWE, John Cena is set to make his in-ring return in the near future. The 16-time world champion will reportedly face Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam on August 21.

