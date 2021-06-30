WWE veteran reveals an interesting idea for a potential John Cena vs Roman Reigns feud [Exclusive]

Rumors of a potential John Cena vs Roman Reigns match for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam have gained steam in recent weeks, although nothing has been confirmed so far.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing With Russo, former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo opened up about how he would book a program between John Cena and the WWE Universal Champion. Here's what Vince had to say:

"If it were me, I would have Cena in the ring on video, the Cena character and behind the scenes I would have him as Cena the movie star, this is below him, he's got his own dressing room, he's saying no to stuff and then he goes out there and he's babyface Cena. Don't tell me that stuff like that wouldn't hook a viewer to the show. These are the things they need to start doing. Then you could go the totally other way, then you can have Reigns be Reigns on camera and maybe behind the scenes... I'll never forget his commercial with his daughter and the teapot, remember that commercial? That got Reigns over with me. That really did. Seeing his love for his daughter got him over with me. So if you did the complete opposite like, he's a real you-know-what when he comes to work but when he goes home he's having tea with his daughter, it's stuff like that that's going to hook people. But what are they going to do? It's going to be babyface Cena coming in to do the job to the heel, Roman Reigns and then go back to making movies, whatever he's gonna do, okay, then what?"

Vince Russo's one issue with a John Cena-Roman Reigns match

However, Vince Russo did have one small issue with a Roman Reigns vs John Cena match at SummerSlam. Since it looks like Roman Reings is set to be WWE Universal Champion for a while, Russo felt that any step he has following SummerSlam until the start of the road to WrestleMania next year could be filler in comparison:

"The only thing is, here's my only problem with this thing. I understand why they're doing it, I am a fan of Cena, I'm a fan of both these guys, I understand all that but okay, SummerSlam is over, you still got how many months until you get to the Royal Rumble and all that. What's going to be next for Reigns that's not going to be a step down?"

John Cena's last WWE match was at WrestleMania 37 where he faced The Fiend in the Firefly Fun House match.

