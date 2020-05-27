AJ Styles

AJ Styles is one of the most phenomenal in-ring athletes of this generation. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that AJ Styles is one of the few Superstars who has managed to make a name for himself in every promotion that he has worked for.

However, AJ Styles' run with TNA will always be remembered as the launchpad for The Phenomenal One. While speaking on his podcast 83 Weeks, Eric Bishoff revealed how Styles hated his gimmick in TNA at the time and why he knew AJ Styles would be a successful Superstar.

Bischoff reveals AJ Styles hated his gimmick

Bischoff talked about the time in TNA when AJ Styles was paired with Ric Flair and essentially became a copy of the Nature Boy. He also revealed that the former TNA and WWE World Champion hated it, but still did it and this is what impressed Bischoff the most.

The thing that impressed me about AJ was that you could see he hated it. He hated it, you could see it on his face, you could hear it in his voice, you could smell it on him. He hated it, but he did it. Those kind of people succeed.

Eric Bishoff also revealed that the idea to make AJ Styles a carbon-copy of Ric Flair came from 6-time WWE Champion Hulk Hogan, who was a fan of Styles' in-ring work but felt that he lacked personality - which is why he was given the gimmick in order to help him develop his character even more.

