AJ Styles & Jacob Fatu form unexpected tag team to defeat legendary duo after SmackDown goes off the air

AJ Styles faced a legendary former WWE Champion after SmackDown went off the air, only for the match to end in a DQ. However, Jacob Fatu swooped in for the save, forming an unexpected tag team as they toppled a legendary, record-breaking tag team.All the headlines around SmackDown have understandably and justifiably been about the returning AJ Lee. Even after SmackDown went off the air, she made a cheeky little gesture by strutting and hopping around with the Intercontinental Championship around her shoulders. However, the other AJ, AJ Styles, faced Kofi Kingston in a dark match that ended in a DQ after Xavier Woods' interference.Following this, Jacob Fatu came in for the save, and it led to an impromptu Tornado Tag Team match, ending with Fatu putting Xavier Woods through a table to pick up the victory. The record-breaking New Day suffered another devastating defeat, this time to an impromptu tag team.This random pairing was, of course, because it was all off-air and it happened during dark matches, where seemingly anything goes and even character work isn't very relevant. Ultimately, the purpose of this was to ensure that the crowd in Chicago went home happy.However, they couldn't have possibly been any happier after SmackDown ended with the return of AJ Lee, but this was simply a bonus on top of all of that. AJ Styles failed to capture the Intercontinental Championship from Dominik Mysterio this past Monday in Paris, but it seems like he may not be done with the title just yet.As for Jacob Fatu, it looks like WWE is waiting it out to see where to fit him in next. He appears to be done with Solo Sikoa and the MFT, with Jimmy Uso also apparently shifting to RAW.