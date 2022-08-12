AJ Styles wants a WrestleMania rematch against former WWE Champion

WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently revealed his desire to face off against Edge once again.

The two wrestling icons went toe-to-toe this past April at WrestleMania 38 in what was one of the standout matches on the card.

Speaking with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes, the former WWE Champion said he would love the opportunity to wrestle The Rated R Superstar once more.

"I thought it was good we had a great match and I would hope that maybe we'll get the opportunity to do it again, but I was very happy with it and I'm sure he was too. I hadn't heard anything at the time when I, you know, as I got speared. So I was a happy camper." From 2:11 to 2:26

AJ and Edge had another classic encounter in May 2022 at WrestleMania Backlash which saw Styles come out of the match with a loss.

WWE Hall of Famer praises AJ Styles

Although he arrived in the company at a later point in his wrestling career, the now 45 year old star remains one of the best workers on the show.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws, Road Dogg stated that that AJ is one of the best wrestlers in the world.

"AJ's so good that they kept him even though he was older. Because he still works at an incredible level. Head and shoulders above, I would say, 95% of wrestlers in the world. He's so good, and he still works. The thing about AJ Styles is, he still works like it's real. He still works like everything he's getting hit with or hitting somebody with is real. And that got lost on a lot of people a long time ago." H/T Sportskeeda

Since arriving in WWE in 2016, Styles has become a grand slam champion by winning most of the championships.

How would you rate AJ Styles' WWE career so far? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

