  • home icon
  • WWE
  • AJ Styles makes TKO appearance ahead of WWE retirement

AJ Styles makes TKO appearance ahead of WWE retirement

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 05, 2025 09:29 GMT
AJ Styles is a former WWE Champion [Image credits: wwe.com]
AJ Styles is a former WWE Champion [Image credits: wwe.com]

WWE legend AJ Styles recently made a massive appearance outside the Stamford-based promotion ahead of his retirement from wrestling. Following this, the TKO Group sent a message to The Phenomenal One.

Ad

AJ Styles is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. The legend has been at the top of his game for over three decades and is still going strong in World Wrestling Entertainment. The Phenomenal One is all set to face John Cena in a singles match at the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. Similar to his rival, Styles has also decided to hang up his wrestling boots. However, his retirement might not come as soon as Cena's.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ahead of his WWE retirement, AJ Styles recently made a massive appearance at UFC 320. Following this, the TKO Group's official X/Twitter handle posted a clip of the legend and sent him a message. The company wrote that Styles brought "Phenomenal" energy to the MMA event.

"AJ Styles bringing Phenomenal energy to #UFC320," the company wrote.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Check out the post below:

Ad

AJ Styles confirmed his WWE retirement

During a recent interview with ABEMA ahead of WWE Supershow Japan, AJ Styles said that he was excited to return to Japan this month for the Stamford-based promotion's tour of the country.

The Phenomenal One also confirmed that he would hang up his boots soon and might not get to wrestle once again in Japan before his retirement.

"I honestly thought I may not be here in the WWE, so getting the opportunity to come back is really awesome. Probably my last time as a performer going back to Japan. I'm really excited to get back. That means I'm going to hang them up. I'm not going to wrestle anymore. Soon, I'll retire, and I don't think we'll get back to Japan before I retire. I think that this is probably my last go in Japan as a performer," said Styles.

It remains to be seen what AJ Styles has planned for his future in the professional wrestling world after his clash against John Cena at Crown Jewel 2025.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications