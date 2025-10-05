AJ Styles makes TKO appearance ahead of WWE retirement

WWE legend AJ Styles recently made a massive appearance outside the Stamford-based promotion ahead of his retirement from wrestling. Following this, the TKO Group sent a message to The Phenomenal One.AJ Styles is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. The legend has been at the top of his game for over three decades and is still going strong in World Wrestling Entertainment. The Phenomenal One is all set to face John Cena in a singles match at the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. Similar to his rival, Styles has also decided to hang up his wrestling boots. However, his retirement might not come as soon as Cena's.Ahead of his WWE retirement, AJ Styles recently made a massive appearance at UFC 320. Following this, the TKO Group's official X/Twitter handle posted a clip of the legend and sent him a message. The company wrote that Styles brought &quot;Phenomenal&quot; energy to the MMA event.&quot;AJ Styles bringing Phenomenal energy to #UFC320,&quot; the company wrote.Check out the post below:AJ Styles confirmed his WWE retirementDuring a recent interview with ABEMA ahead of WWE Supershow Japan, AJ Styles said that he was excited to return to Japan this month for the Stamford-based promotion's tour of the country.The Phenomenal One also confirmed that he would hang up his boots soon and might not get to wrestle once again in Japan before his retirement.&quot;I honestly thought I may not be here in the WWE, so getting the opportunity to come back is really awesome. Probably my last time as a performer going back to Japan. I'm really excited to get back. That means I'm going to hang them up. I'm not going to wrestle anymore. Soon, I'll retire, and I don't think we'll get back to Japan before I retire. I think that this is probably my last go in Japan as a performer,&quot; said Styles.It remains to be seen what AJ Styles has planned for his future in the professional wrestling world after his clash against John Cena at Crown Jewel 2025.