  AJ Styles praises two female WWE RAW stars

AJ Styles praises two female WWE RAW stars

By Robert Lentini
Modified Sep 29, 2025 22:34 GMT
Styles will be in action tonight on RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Styles will be in action tonight on RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]

AJ Styles recently spoke highly of two female WWE Superstars on the RAW roster. Tonight's edition of the red brand will air live from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

In an interview with ABEMA ahead of WWE's live events in Japan next month, Styles praised both Asuka and IYO SKY. He claimed that SKY was one of the best athletes he had ever seen and praised The Empress of Tomorrow as well. Styles suggested that the two stars may have developed their tenacious style during their time in Japan, and that was possibly why they stood out on the roster.

“I’m in awe of some of them. IYO SKY is one of the best athletes I have ever seen. She is unbelievable. There’s other girls that have gotten the opportunity – Asuka’s amazing as well. They just have something that a lot of other – not just women, but men – that some of them just don’t have. And I think that it’s because they were in Japan that they have this tenacity, maybe that’s what it is. So, I just enjoy watching them work, and just in awe of how good they are," said Styles. [H/T: WrestleTalk]
Styles will be squaring off against John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 next month in Perth, Australia.

Bill Apter reacts to the claim that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is disrespecting AJ Styles

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently commented on the son of AJ Styles calling out Triple H for his father's booking in the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter stated that Styles was not being disrespected by the company. The veteran journalist claimed that Triple H was waiting for the right time to bring Styles back to television and noted there is a ton of talent on the roster.

"They've done so much with AJ [Styles]. He's been around [9 years] at this point in WWE. I don't think they're disrespecting him at all. Proof of that, and maybe social media has something to do with this - the next [Crown Jewel PLE], John Cena vs AJ Styles is going to be the main event. So you get overlooked because you've been there for a long time, and they have such a rich amount of talent at this point, I don't think he [HHH] was disrespecting AJ Styles at all, I think he was waiting for the right time to get him back on TV," said Apter.
Only time will tell if AJ Styles can defeat John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 on October 11.

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Edited by Robert Lentini
