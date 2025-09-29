Wrestling legend says Triple H isn't disrespecting 48-year-old veteran despite complaint from his family (Exclusive)

Triple H was accused of disrespecting a 48-year-old legend after his son complained about it on Instagram. However, legendary Bill Apter completely disagrees with this take.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter about his thoughts on the incident that involved AJ Styles' son complaining about how his father has been booked under Triple H.

According to Bill Apter, the 48-year-old AJ Styles has been given less importance because of his tenure as well as the quality of the roster. He defended Triple H, stating that he was simply waiting for the right direction to bring Styles back and cited his upcoming match against John Cena as proof that the accusation isn't true:

"They've done so much with AJ [Styles]. He's been around [9 years] at this point in WWE. I don't think they're disrespecting him at all. Proof of that, and maybe social media has something to do with this - the next [Crown Jewel PLE], John Cena vs AJ Styles is going to be the main event. So you get overlooked because you've been there for a long time, and they have such a rich amount of talent at this point, I don't think he [HHH] was disrespecting AJ Styles at all, I think he was waiting for the right time to get him back on TV."

You can watch the full video below:

What was the context behind AJ Styles' son's issue with Triple H's booking?

Since we spoke about Bill Apter coming to Triple H's defense, it's worth mentioning the actual context behind the entire thing. On Instagram, in one of AJ Styles' posts, a fan commented how he was legitimately pi**ed off about the way The Game was handling the booking of AJ Styles.

In a response that was deleted soon after, Styles' son, Ajay Covell Jones, replied by saying that the commentor wasn't the only one who felt that way. This was a clear sign that even he wasn't happy with the way his father had been booked under the new regime.

It's certainly true that Championship-wise, Styles thrived much more in the Vince McMahon era. Even post-2018, when his days of being a World Champion ended, he was still in the hunt for multiple other titles, reaching Grand Slam Champion status by 2021.

After that, he seems to be a stepping stone star, as was shown last year at Backlash when he faced Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship. The recent criticism stemmed from WWE not pulling the trigger on him winning the Intercontinental Championship in front of a rabid crowd in Paris.

France has seemingly made AJ Styles their own, and the entire commercial break on RAW was just them chanting for him. Despite this, Triple H and the WWE creative team went with Dominik Mysterio, who is now a double champion after dethroning El Hijo del Vikingo to become the AAA Mega Champion.

With Styles stating that he will most likely retire by some point next year, it's going to be interesting to see how he is handled on his way out. Either way, it's unlikely that he'll make a big deal out of it, even if he doesn't like it that much, since he has stated before that he has a desire to get into a backstage coaching type of role when his in-ring career is done.

