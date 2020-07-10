AJ Styles reacts to rumors that RAW locker room made fun of him; Attacks Paul Heyman

AJ Styles didn't mince words while addressing Paul Heyman.

Styles addressed rumors that he left RAW because of being made fun of by the locker room.

WWE SmackDown Superstar AJ Styles recently answered several fan questions in his latest stream on his official Mixer account. The Phenomenal One opened up on rumors that he left WWE RAW because he was being made fun of by the locker room, and that he didn't get along with Paul Heyman.

Styles made it clear that the rumors are untrue. He also ended up calling Heyman a liar.

There were some rumors going around that AJ Styles left RAW to go to SmackDown because he was being bullied. That may be the dumbest thing I have ever heard. I mean, I'm a grown man. If there's some bullying going on that upset me enough to leave RAW and go to SmackDown, I'll handle it.

When it came to the rumor of Paul Heyman and me being upset with him because he didn't take up for Gallows and Anderson before they got released, that's not what it was at all. Not even close. I'll give you a snippet, what me Gallows, and Anderson already know. He's a liar. Now you know, I'm sure you have heard that going back to his ECW days, you'll hear that. He's a bold-faced liar.

AJ Styles is currently a mainstay on SmackDown

AJ Styles was traded to WWE SmackDown a few weeks ago and was a part of the Intercontnental title tournament on the Blue brand. He faced Daniel Bryan in the finals, and defeated him to win his first Intercontinental Championship in WWE.

Styles made his way to WWE back in 2016, and went on to become one of the biggest Superstars in recent memory. He had feuds with the likes of John Cena, Chris Jericho, and Roman Reigns. His rivalry with The Undertaker culminated at WrestleMania 36 back in April, where The Deadman buried Styles alive when all was said and done.