"My time will come" - AJ Styles responds to fan criticism that he's not being used properly in WWE

Former two-time WWE Champion AJ Styles has responded to a fan on Twitter who claimed he's not being used properly by WWE at the moment.

The Phenomenal One is currently involved in a partnership with his bodyguard Omos on the red brand where they're the reigning Raw Tag Team Champions. The duo captured the title at WrestleMania 37 Night One by defeating New Day in what was also Omos' WWE in-ring debut.

After WWE on Fox shared a photo on Twitter asking members of the WWE Universe which AJ Styles vs. John Cena match is the best, a fan replied to the post by calling out the difference between Styles' classic bouts with the Leader of the Cenation back then to his current run.

Back when AJ Styles was used properly… — S.Carter (@ThaHustleMan330) July 8, 2021

AJ Styles then responded to the fan's tweet by stating that he appreciates the way he was used, but it's now his time to make other stars.

I appreciate how I was used. I was made into a star. Now it’s my time to be what is needed and in the process make other stars. My time will come. https://t.co/jYEAUeGmb6 — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) July 8, 2021

AJ Styles says leaving WWE will be difficult for him

Omos and AJ Styles

AJ Styles is one of the biggest superstars in WWE right now. After making his debut at Royal Rumble in 2016, he went on to attain a lot of success in WWE and became a Grand Slam Champion.

Speaking on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Styles admitted that it will be difficult for him to leave WWE when the time comes.

“That stuff’s hard,” Styles said. “It’s hard to leave, it’s hard to adjust once you’re done. But I got a taste I guess what that’s like with the COVID stuff, but I didn’t say I liked it. I’m not sure when it’s gonna be over for me but, like I said before, I signed my last contract, so we’ll see when that is.”

AJ Styles was originally planning on retiring from pro wrestling when he was 40 years old, but he ended up changing his mind. He signed a five-year contract with WWE in 2019 which he clarified would be the final one of his career.

