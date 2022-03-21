AJ Styles' return date to RAW announced

AJ Styles has been away for a short while now. After confronting Edge in his WrestleMania open challenge, Styles was on the receiving end of a vicious beatdown that saw The Rated-R Superstar fully turn heel. WWE has now announced the return date for The Phenomenal One ahead of WrestleMania 38.

Edge's heel turn is different from the one he had last year. While last year's heel turn only led to a run until WrestleMania 37, this year seems to be different. He has a new look and has changed his theme song, although it's still from the same band Alterbridge - who performed his previously-iconic theme.

WWE announced that AJ Styles will return to RAW on the 21st March edition of the show. It means that there will be two episodes more to build up the feud, and Styles and Edge can finally go face-to-face for the first time since the vicious attack.

Although the feud has been carried by the Hall of Famer, many fans seem to be looking forward to the dream bout more than anything else on the card. For Edge, it's a dream come true as he has long-stated his desire to face AJ Styles. Unfortunately for him, the timing didn't work out.

The two had a face-to-face at the 2020 Royal Rumble where Styles suffered an injury at the hands of Edge, but it was an unfortunate accident that happens in wrestling.

AJ Styles' string of WrestleMania opponents continues to impress

AJ Styles is entering the seventh WrestleMania of his career this year. He has a 4-2 record, and an impressive string of opponents that he continues to add to.

So far, his opponents in singles competition have been Chris Jericho, Shane McMahon, 2018 Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, The Undertaker (in his retirement match), and he also dethroned The New Day last year to become the RAW Tag Team Champions with Omos.

Edge is another incredible opponent for him, and it will be interesting to see who walks out victorious in the dream match. The Rated-R Superstar's 2021 run was nothing short of impressive, and many considered his rivalry with Seth Rollins to be the feud of the year.

With no title scene for Edge to be involved in, and Styles having recently re-signed with WWE, the timing couldn't have been better for the dream match to finally happen.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Kaushik Das